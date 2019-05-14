Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lola Dove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lola Dove WINNSBORO - Anna Lola Stevenson Dove, born October 24, 1918, in the Lebanon Community of Fairfield County, was the only daughter of the late William James and Beulah Jeannette Foxworth Stevenson. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion Institute and Lander College and earned a master's degree in reading from the University of South Carolina. She did additional graduate studies at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill On December 19, 1942, she married Herbert Paul Dove, Sr. They are survived by their two children, Herbert Paul Dove, Jr. ("Bobbie"), of the Lebanon homeplace, and Elizabeth Jeannette ("Jeannie") Dove Knight (Jim) of Due West, South Carolina. Lola has five grandchildren, David Aldon Knight (Anna Miller) of Roebuck, Kevin Knight (Debbie) of Mt. Pleasant, Anna Knight Todd (Caleb) also of Mt. Pleasant, Shannon Dove Johnson (Tim) of Easley, and Kevin Dove (Brandi) also of Easley. Lola is survived by eleven great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Larry Brown Stevenson (Nancy) of Winnsboro. She was predeceased by her husband of almost fifty-eight years and three brothers, David Lee Stevenson, Wesley Foxworth Stevenson, and William James ("Buddy") Stevenson, Jr. She is survived by seventeen nieces and nephews and their families. Two nephews, Dennis Stevenson and Jimmy Banks, predeceased her. Visitation will be held at the Bethel Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church on Wednesday May 15, at 10 AM, with services to follow at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Bethel Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 101 North Zion Street, Winnsboro, SC, 29180 or the . Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Dove family.

Lola Dove WINNSBORO - Anna Lola Stevenson Dove, born October 24, 1918, in the Lebanon Community of Fairfield County, was the only daughter of the late William James and Beulah Jeannette Foxworth Stevenson. She was a graduate of Mt. Zion Institute and Lander College and earned a master's degree in reading from the University of South Carolina. She did additional graduate studies at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill On December 19, 1942, she married Herbert Paul Dove, Sr. They are survived by their two children, Herbert Paul Dove, Jr. ("Bobbie"), of the Lebanon homeplace, and Elizabeth Jeannette ("Jeannie") Dove Knight (Jim) of Due West, South Carolina. Lola has five grandchildren, David Aldon Knight (Anna Miller) of Roebuck, Kevin Knight (Debbie) of Mt. Pleasant, Anna Knight Todd (Caleb) also of Mt. Pleasant, Shannon Dove Johnson (Tim) of Easley, and Kevin Dove (Brandi) also of Easley. Lola is survived by eleven great-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren. She is survived by one brother, Larry Brown Stevenson (Nancy) of Winnsboro. She was predeceased by her husband of almost fifty-eight years and three brothers, David Lee Stevenson, Wesley Foxworth Stevenson, and William James ("Buddy") Stevenson, Jr. She is survived by seventeen nieces and nephews and their families. Two nephews, Dennis Stevenson and Jimmy Banks, predeceased her. Visitation will be held at the Bethel Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church on Wednesday May 15, at 10 AM, with services to follow at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the Bethel Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 101 North Zion Street, Winnsboro, SC, 29180 or the . Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Dove family. Published in The State on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations