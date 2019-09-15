Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Lolita Lorine Riley 12/24/29 09/09/19 LEXINGTON After almost 90 years of a life well lived, our dear mother passed Monday, September 9, 2019. Lolita was born in Iowa on December 24, 1929 to Theodore and Lorine Calvert, the oldest of four children. Lolita married Elbert W. Barnhurst in Hatch, Utah and together they had three sons, twins David and Duane, and Larry. She later married Phillip H. Riley, and they had two daughters, Rhonda and Brenda. Lolita spent most of her adult life in Lexington, SC surrounded by family, church family, and friends. She moved last year to Idaho Falls, Idaho and enjoyed this special time near her son Duane and his family. Throughout Lolita's life, family always came first. She also served selflessly in her church and community and is well-known for being a mentor, example, and friend who helped many learn the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Lolita was preceded in death by 3 of her children, Larry Barnhurst, David Barnhurst, and Brenda Croft, by ex-husband Phil Riley, and grandson Brad Barnhurst. She is survived by son Duane (Debbie) Barnhurst, daughter Rhonda (Lee) Harbor, son-in-law David Croft, daughters-in-law Donna Barnhurst-Odum and Elaine Sumner, 15 grandchildren, 45 great grands, and 3 great great grands. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2224 Augusta Highway, Lexington. A viewing will be held from 9:30 11:00 am with the funeral following at 11:30 am. Internment will then take place at Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia. Thompson Funeral home of Lexington is assisting the family. Lolita lived a long and fulfilling life but suffered from Dementia in her last few years. We very much appreciate all who have been so kind and loving to our mother and to each of us, her family. In lieu of flowers, please reach out and do something thoughtful for someone or a family who may be struggling with health issues. For a more detailed obituary, please visit

