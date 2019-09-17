Lonnie Rudolph Horne COLUMBIA Lonnie Rudolph Horne, 86, passed away on September 15th peacefully. Leaving behind heartbroken but yet joyful family knowing he was on his way to be with his wife, Emma Lou Horne, who has been waiting on him for the past nine years. "Rudy" was born on July 10, 1933 in Whiteville, North Carolina. He was owner of Auto Safety Glass and Bumper Service in Columbia, South Carolina. He was a member of Northeast Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his four children, Shane Horne (Sandra), Rhonda Vitali (Steve), Weldon Horne (Jason), and Rodney Horne (Lynn); five grandchildren, Chad Horne (Kristen), Jessica Agee (Billy), Alexis Blitch (William), Breanne Horne, and Brandon Horne. There are also seven great-grandchildren, Sarah Boyd Horne, Margaret Horne, Mazie Agee, Carter Agee, Ann Horne, Elizabeth Horne and Liam Blitch. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Northeast Presbyterian Church, with burial in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m prior to the service at the church atrium. Rest in peace Daddy we love you! Memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019