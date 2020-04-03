Lora G. Switzer ROEBUCK - Lora Harris Green Switzer, 92, of Roebuck, wife of Charles Switzer of 29 years entered Heaven on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Spartanburg County she was predeceased by her father Carl and Lora Bell Medlock Harris. She was born and raised in Spartanburg and moved in 1962 to Cayce, S.C. with her husband William B. Green Jr., after his death she married Charles Switzer and moved to Roebuck, S.C. She is survived by her sons, Richard Green of West Columbia and Warren Green of Lewisburg, N.C.; stepson, Dennis (Barbara) Switzer of Roebuck; grandchildren, Alan Green (Leslie), Scott Green (Simona), Leah Green, Melanie Shipee (Aaron) and Melissa Green; great-grandchildren, Merideth Wright (Levi), Jenna Green, Colt and Eva Sainato, Marissa Bruton and Kendra Shipee. The family wishes to thank the many caregivers over the last few months and especially Judy Heath and Wanda Griffin for their loving care given to Mrs. Switzer. A private entombment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Spartanburg at later date. Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.

