Lorena James
1942 - 2020
Lorena C. James
April 18, 1942 - November 6, 2020
North, South Carolina - Lorena Cook James, 78, wife of Douglas "Doug" Austin James, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 6, 2020, at her residence in North.
Mrs. James was born April 18, 1942 in Williamsburg County, a daughter of the late William Joseph Cook and Gwendolyn Terrell Cook. She was a graduate of Greeleyville High School, Coker College with a degree in Sociology and the University of South Carolina with a degree in Graphic Design. Lorena remained a dedicated alumnus and active volunteer for Coker College until her health declined. Lorena worked for the Veteran's Administration for several years, then afterward worked for Newman Saylor and Gregory as a Graphic Designer. She was a member of Asbury Methodist Church in Columbia, where she was very active in her circle.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 55 years, Doug, are: a daughter, Kelly James (Kyle) Draganov, of James Island; a son, Bryan Douglas James, of North; a granddaughter, Isabella Draganov, of James Island; and a brother, Joseph Terrell Cook, of Matthews, NC.
Private graveside services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Greeleyville. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 12 noon until 1:30PM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD, 20814. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.williamsburgfuneralhome.com.


Published in The State on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Williamsburg Funeral Home
