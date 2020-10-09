1/1
Loretta Doyal
1937 - 2020

Loretta Doyal
August 7, 1937 - October 7, 2020
Saluda, South Carolina - Loretta Bradley Doyal, 83, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home.
Born in Saluda, she was the daughter of the late Henry Harold and Sydell MaDell Werts Bradley, and widow of Pat Gordon Doyal. She spent decades serving as office manager for construction projects throughout the United States and many parts of the world. She was retired from Barker Filtration and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons, James Barker (Edith) of Saluda and Kent Barker (Kim) of Anderson, a daughter, Sherri Barker of Saluda, four grandchildren, Wayne Barker (Nichole) of Lexington, Patrick Barker of Saluda, Lauren Shuey and Catherine Shuey both of Charleston, two great-grandchildren, Layla and Brooke Barker, and two brothers, Franklin Bradley and Henry Leon Bradley, both of Saluda.
Mrs. Doyal is preceded in death by a brother, Harold Wayne Bradley.
A graveside service will be held at 3 PM, Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hillary Taylor and Rev. Ken Freeman officiating.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Bethany United Methodist Church Cemetery
