Loretta Jones

Loretta Charlene Jones CAMDEN - A private family graveside service for Loretta Charlene Hicks Jones, 79, will be held in Wateree Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Worship Center. Mrs. Jones, wife of the late Dennis Marion Jones, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late William Austin Hicks Sr. and Frances Elizabeth Daughrity Hicks. She was former owner of Pinedale Assisted Living and worked many years for Dr. McCorkle in Camden. She was a faithful member of Bethel Worship Center where she was a proud Sunday Greeter and in charge of visitation. She enjoyed cooking and caring for others. Surviving are her daughters, Beth J. Kirkland (Danny) of Lugoff and Lori J. Cooper (Jeff) of Camden; step-children, Bruce C. Aldea (Ann) of Pamplico and Valerie D. Guynee of Trenton, N.J.; brother, William Austin Hicks, Jr. (June) of Camden; grandchildren, Casey Collier (Craig), Jordan Cooper, Graham Cooper (Drew) and Tanner Cooper (Christine); step-grandchildren, Bruce Aldea (Emery), Jesci Pierce (Jeff) and Jackie Bowers; and 4 great-grandchildren. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
.