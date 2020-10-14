1/1
Loretta Joyner
1939 - 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Loretta June Gladden Joyner, 81, of Columbia, died Sunday, October 12, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on January 21, 1939, she was the youngest daughter of the late William Lonnie and Minnie Leila McWatters Gladden. Mrs. Joyner was a longtime member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being active. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and never hesitated to check in on them. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, tending to her flowers, and sending cards to her many friends. Her career was spent serving others also, where she spent over 25 years as a Teller at Citizens and Southern National Bank and later at Riches in Columbia.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Donald Albert Joyner; daughter, Donna Joyner Ebert (Lloyd "Buzz"); son, Donald Albert Joyner, Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren, Maighan Vinson, Tylar Ebert, Zach Ebert, Christopher Joyner, Kerrie Joyner, Sean Joyner (Chelsea), Tyler Fisher, Austin Fisher and Christian Fisher; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Wilson (William), Andon Dodds, Avery Dodds Cole Joyner, and Greyson Joyner; and a brother, W.L. Gladden (Vera). In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Vinson; siblings, Kenneth Joyner, Vera Branham, Jack Joyner, and Osborne Joyner.
The graveside service for Mrs. Joyner will be held 3 o'clock, Friday, October 16th, at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Constance "Connie" Barnes will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A livestream of the service may be viewed by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
In light of her love of animals, the family ask that memorials in her memory be made to Carolina Cats, http://PayPal.me/carocats; or to Pets INC., 300 Orchard Dr, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com



Published in The State on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
October 13, 2020
The world just lost a wonderful, loving woman and Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. You will be sorely missed! My heart is breaking.
Livi Stewart Gardner
Family
October 13, 2020
I would like to send my sincere sympathy to my Uncle Donald for the loss of his best Friend and to
Donna her daughter and Al her son and to grandsons and granddaughters to her brother WL and to the rest of the family!
Aunt Loretta loved her family and
She was there for us nieces and nephews also! She missed her sister, my mother Vera Branham, so we talked together and now there is going to be another person besides my mother that I am going to miss and that is my Aunt Loretta but I know she is in a better place than I am, so I along with the rest of the nieces and nephews we need to thank God we had Aunt Loretta for 81 years!
God Bless All of Aunt Loretta’s family and give them peace!
God only knows how much I am going to miss her!
With much Love and sincere sympathy ❤
Brenda Coker
