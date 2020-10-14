I would like to send my sincere sympathy to my Uncle Donald for the loss of his best Friend and to

Donna her daughter and Al her son and to grandsons and granddaughters to her brother WL and to the rest of the family!

Aunt Loretta loved her family and

She was there for us nieces and nephews also! She missed her sister, my mother Vera Branham, so we talked together and now there is going to be another person besides my mother that I am going to miss and that is my Aunt Loretta but I know she is in a better place than I am, so I along with the rest of the nieces and nephews we need to thank God we had Aunt Loretta for 81 years!

God Bless All of Aunt Loretta’s family and give them peace!

God only knows how much I am going to miss her!

With much Love and sincere sympathy ❤

Brenda Coker