Loretta Joyner
January 21, 1939 - October 11, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Loretta June Gladden Joyner, 81, of Columbia, died Sunday, October 12, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on January 21, 1939, she was the youngest daughter of the late William Lonnie and Minnie Leila McWatters Gladden. Mrs. Joyner was a longtime member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church where she enjoyed being active. She loved her family, especially her grandkids and never hesitated to check in on them. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping, tending to her flowers, and sending cards to her many friends. Her career was spent serving others also, where she spent over 25 years as a Teller at Citizens and Southern National Bank and later at Riches in Columbia.
Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Donald Albert Joyner; daughter, Donna Joyner Ebert (Lloyd "Buzz"); son, Donald Albert Joyner, Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren, Maighan Vinson, Tylar Ebert, Zach Ebert, Christopher Joyner, Kerrie Joyner, Sean Joyner (Chelsea), Tyler Fisher, Austin Fisher and Christian Fisher; great-grandchildren, Alyssa Wilson (William), Andon Dodds, Avery Dodds Cole Joyner, and Greyson Joyner; and a brother, W.L. Gladden (Vera). In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Vinson; siblings, Kenneth Joyner, Vera Branham, Jack Joyner, and Osborne Joyner.
The graveside service for Mrs. Joyner will be held 3 o'clock, Friday, October 16th, at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road, Columbia. The Rev. Dr. Constance "Connie" Barnes will officiate. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A livestream of the service may be viewed by visiting her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
In light of her love of animals, the family ask that memorials in her memory be made to Carolina Cats, http://PayPal.me/carocats
; or to Pets INC., 300 Orchard Dr, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com