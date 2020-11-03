LORETTA W. PRICE
November 1, 2020
GILBERT, South Carolina - Loretta W. Price
Gilbert-Graveside services for Loretta Whitman Price, 80, will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Beulah United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Rowell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. The family requests those attending please wear a mask and observe COVID-19 protocols. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beulah UMC, 161 Beulah Church Rd., Gilbert SC 29054. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Price passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Batesburg, she was a daughter of the late George Lester and Gertye Padgett Whitman. She was an active member of Beulah UMC, where she served in several capacities, and retired from Wachovia.
Surviving are her husband, Clyverd Price; sisters, Sandra Hartley (Charles) and Ruby Swygert. She was predeceased by siblings, Lester Whitman (Dot), Vera Gleaton (Johnny), and Elmo Whitman (Betty).
Online register at Barr-Price.com