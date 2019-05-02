Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Lori Elizabeth Harman WEST COLUMBIA - Lori Elizabeth Harman, 41, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away April 28, 2019 in West Columbia. She was born on June 15, 1977 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of John and Dianne Baker Harman. Lori was an Honor Graduate of Airport High School and Orangeburg Regional Tech. She was previously employed with Sleep Med as a Respiratory Therapy Practitioner. Lori was a kind and loving daughter, sister and mother. She loved flowers, books and animals. Lori never met an animal she didn't want to bring home. The light of her life was her loving and precious daughter, Ella. Lori is survived by her mother, Dianne; daughter, Ella Elizabeth Harman; sister, Kimberly Harman Cummings; aunts, Harriet M. Harman M.D. and Marie Hanna (Reid); cousins, Ken Hanna and Jennifer Cannon (Lee); nephews, Holden Parsons and Max Cummings; and numerous friends and extended family. Lori was preceded in death by her father, John William Harman. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel. The family would like to thank Bradley Word, M.D., William Giles, M.D. and Debra Bjork, M.D. for their loving care of Lori. Memorials may be made to PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, South Carolina 29170, or NAMI, P.O. Box 2526, Columbia, South Carolina 29202. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Lori Elizabeth Harman WEST COLUMBIA - Lori Elizabeth Harman, 41, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away April 28, 2019 in West Columbia. She was born on June 15, 1977 in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the beloved daughter of John and Dianne Baker Harman. Lori was an Honor Graduate of Airport High School and Orangeburg Regional Tech. She was previously employed with Sleep Med as a Respiratory Therapy Practitioner. Lori was a kind and loving daughter, sister and mother. She loved flowers, books and animals. Lori never met an animal she didn't want to bring home. The light of her life was her loving and precious daughter, Ella. Lori is survived by her mother, Dianne; daughter, Ella Elizabeth Harman; sister, Kimberly Harman Cummings; aunts, Harriet M. Harman M.D. and Marie Hanna (Reid); cousins, Ken Hanna and Jennifer Cannon (Lee); nephews, Holden Parsons and Max Cummings; and numerous friends and extended family. Lori was preceded in death by her father, John William Harman. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Memorial services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel. The family would like to thank Bradley Word, M.D., William Giles, M.D. and Debra Bjork, M.D. for their loving care of Lori. Memorials may be made to PETSinc, 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, South Carolina 29170, or NAMI, P.O. Box 2526, Columbia, South Carolina 29202. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close