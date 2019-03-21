Lorine Johnson Austin WEST COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Lorine Johnson Austin will be held Friday 11:00 a.m. (viewing 10:00 a.m.) at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, with burial to follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday beginning 3:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorine Austin.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 21, 2019