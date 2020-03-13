Lorraine Ann Stricklin LEXINGTON - Lorraine Ann Stricklin, 64, of Lexington, died Saturday February 29, 2020 after a long illness. Born on August 31, 1955, in New York, New York. She was the daughter of the late John and Eileen Grady from New York. She is survived by her Daughter Carly Grady, and son Alan Poon (Brenda), Grand children : Mason, Dylan, Alexis (Nikki), and Briella. Brothers: William Grady (Linda), Jeff Prickett, Sister: Melissa Grady, Nephews: Paul and Dan , Niece: Sara, and lifelong" Friends to the end" Cathey Deluca and Diane Bruckermann. She was preceded in death by Brother Gregory Toth. Lorraine loved her family, her cat, and the Beatles in that order. She was a Lake Murray resident for 33 years, She attended St. John's University and held numerous job titles in her professional career: Lead singer, DJ, and licensed insurance professional. A memorial service for Lorraine will be held at Calvary Chapel, Lexington, SC on March 21 at 2pm.

