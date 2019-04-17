Lorraine Washington COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Lorraine Washington will be held 12:00 p.m. (viewing at 11:00 a.m.) Thursday at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road., with burial in Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Condolences for Mrs. Washington can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
|
Published in The State on Apr. 17, 2019