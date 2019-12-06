Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lottie Lena Staley Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lottie Lena Staley Johnson GASTON - Funeral services for Mrs. Lottie Lena Staley Johnson will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Heyward AME Church, Gaston, SC with burial in the Church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Pearson's Funeral Home-Chapel. Born in New Brookland, SC the daughter of the late Mr. Postell Staley, Jr. and Mrs. Patsy Richardson Staley Albert. She was one of seven children: Hattie Louise Staley; Elise Staley Greer; Francina Staley Cox; Nathaniel Staley; Joel Staley; and Postell Staley 111 and a step brother Fletcher Albert. Lottie attended Allen University earning a BA degree in Business Education and a minor in Library Science and further studied at Hampton University, Hampton, VA. Mrs. Johnson was an educator for over 40 years. She taught at Georgetown High School, Georgetown, SC; Rich-Lex High School, Lexington, SC; and retired from Irmo High School, Irmo, SC. At an early age she joined Heyward AME Church where she served faithfully for approximately 50 years in an administrative capacity as a financial Secretary, the Welcoming Committee, and the Steward Board as the first female. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, as well as, one sister in-law Mrs. Lillie Mae Thompson Staley (Postell, 111). She leaves to mourn her passing one niece Mrs. Sandra Nelson of Pineville, NC; two nephews Mr. Ronald Staley of Columbia, SC and Mr. Woodrow Williams of South Dakota; a sister-in-law Mrs. Ola Mae Staley of Boise, ID, and many other sorrowing relatives and friends.

Lottie Lena Staley Johnson GASTON - Funeral services for Mrs. Lottie Lena Staley Johnson will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Heyward AME Church, Gaston, SC with burial in the Church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Pearson's Funeral Home-Chapel. Born in New Brookland, SC the daughter of the late Mr. Postell Staley, Jr. and Mrs. Patsy Richardson Staley Albert. She was one of seven children: Hattie Louise Staley; Elise Staley Greer; Francina Staley Cox; Nathaniel Staley; Joel Staley; and Postell Staley 111 and a step brother Fletcher Albert. Lottie attended Allen University earning a BA degree in Business Education and a minor in Library Science and further studied at Hampton University, Hampton, VA. Mrs. Johnson was an educator for over 40 years. She taught at Georgetown High School, Georgetown, SC; Rich-Lex High School, Lexington, SC; and retired from Irmo High School, Irmo, SC. At an early age she joined Heyward AME Church where she served faithfully for approximately 50 years in an administrative capacity as a financial Secretary, the Welcoming Committee, and the Steward Board as the first female. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, as well as, one sister in-law Mrs. Lillie Mae Thompson Staley (Postell, 111). She leaves to mourn her passing one niece Mrs. Sandra Nelson of Pineville, NC; two nephews Mr. Ronald Staley of Columbia, SC and Mr. Woodrow Williams of South Dakota; a sister-in-law Mrs. Ola Mae Staley of Boise, ID, and many other sorrowing relatives and friends. Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close