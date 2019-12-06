Lottie Lena Staley Johnson GASTON - Funeral services for Mrs. Lottie Lena Staley Johnson will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the Heyward AME Church, Gaston, SC with burial in the Church cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm in the Pearson's Funeral Home-Chapel. Born in New Brookland, SC the daughter of the late Mr. Postell Staley, Jr. and Mrs. Patsy Richardson Staley Albert. She was one of seven children: Hattie Louise Staley; Elise Staley Greer; Francina Staley Cox; Nathaniel Staley; Joel Staley; and Postell Staley 111 and a step brother Fletcher Albert. Lottie attended Allen University earning a BA degree in Business Education and a minor in Library Science and further studied at Hampton University, Hampton, VA. Mrs. Johnson was an educator for over 40 years. She taught at Georgetown High School, Georgetown, SC; Rich-Lex High School, Lexington, SC; and retired from Irmo High School, Irmo, SC. At an early age she joined Heyward AME Church where she served faithfully for approximately 50 years in an administrative capacity as a financial Secretary, the Welcoming Committee, and the Steward Board as the first female. She was preceded in death by her six siblings, as well as, one sister in-law Mrs. Lillie Mae Thompson Staley (Postell, 111). She leaves to mourn her passing one niece Mrs. Sandra Nelson of Pineville, NC; two nephews Mr. Ronald Staley of Columbia, SC and Mr. Woodrow Williams of South Dakota; a sister-in-law Mrs. Ola Mae Staley of Boise, ID, and many other sorrowing relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2019