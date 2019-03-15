Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Broughton. View Sign

Lou Henry Deese Broughton CONWAY Lou Henry Deese Broughton, 90, of Conway, formerly of Columbia, went to heaven on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born to the late Bettie Collie Flowe, on March 7, 1929, in Mecklenburg County, NC. Lou worked for Dreher Meat Packing Plant as a Machine Operator for 22 years before her retirement. She loved flowers, birds, music and singing. Lou was a longtime member of Royal Pines Church, where she enjoyed friendship and fellowship with the ladies at the church. In addition to her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Earnest Broughton, Sr.; her son, Claude Earnest Broughton, Jr.; two brothers and three sisters. Survivors include her son, Mitchell Broughton (Linda), of Columbia, SC; eight grandchildren, Lisa Brown, Kenneth Hall, Angela Purvis, Donald Prochaska, Sherry Williams, Earnest Broughton, III, Jason Broughton, and Renee Weaver; 17 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Broughton. The funeral service for Mrs. Broughton will be held 3 o'clock, Saturday, March 16th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with the Rev. Nancy Brazell officiating. Burial will follow the service in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road, Columbia. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Royal Pines Church, 140 Wynette Way, Columbia, SC, 29229 Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

