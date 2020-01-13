Lou Ellen Lewis JACKSON - Funeral Services for Mrs. Lou Ellen Lewis, 90, who entered into rest January 11, 2020, will be conducted Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from Bethel United Methodist Church. Reverend Brandon L. Fulmer officiating. Interment in Jackson Memorial Park. Mrs. Lewis was a native of Darlington, SC, having made Jackson her home for the past 62 years. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she had served as a Nursery Leader and was a member of the United Methodist Women. Mrs. Lewis had volunteered with Helping Hands and was an avid USC Gamecock fan along with her family. In her community through the years, she was a mother, grandmother and great grandmother to many children. Survivors include her two sons, John (Peggy) Lewis, North Augusta and Bobby Lewis, Denver, CO; a brother, Murray (Ruby) Norwood, Darlington, SC; a sister, Claudia (George) Braddock, Darlington, SC; two sisters-in-law, Jenny Blackmon, Darlington, SC and Judy Norwood, Hartsville, SC. Mrs. Lewis was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John C. Lewis; six brothers, J.L. Norwood, James Norwood, Lawrence Norwood, Clarence Norwood, R.A. Norwood and Marvin Norwood; four sisters, June Abbott, Elanor Bonnoitt, Mary Yarborough and Betty Lee. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6 until 8. Memorials may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 497, Jackson, SC 29831. The family expresses appreciation to Mrs. Lewis' caregivers and the staff of 7 south of Augusta University Medical Center for their excellent care. Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The State on Jan. 13, 2020