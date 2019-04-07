Lou Ann McFadden LEXINGTON - Lou Ann McFadden, 83, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Anderson County on January 19, 1936 to the late Lois and Samuel Stalnaker and was the youngest of five children. She attended Brooklyn-Cayce High School. Lou Ann was predeceased by her siblings (Henry, Alvin, Tommy, and Martha), her husband Bill McFadden, and her nephews John "Benji" Broom and William Broom. Surviving are her nieces and nephews (Sheryl Ballard, Debra Corder, Donna Hall, Pam Kuochiang, Carolyn Monts, David Stalnaker, Sammy Stalnaker and Tommy Dean Stalnaker), as well as numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service will be held at the chapel of Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree Street, West Columbia, SC 29170 on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11:00am. Friends and family will gather for a visitation after the service. Viewing is open through Sunday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 7, 2019