Service Information
Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home
2930 Colonial Drive
Columbia , SC 29203
(803)-254-2000
Service
3:00 PM
The homegoing service
United House of Prayer for All People, 2426 Read Street

Louis A. "LA" Fuller COLUMBIA - Mr. Louis A. Fuller was born on September 4, 1941 and departed this life on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Prisma Health Baptist in Columbia, SC. Louis was born to the late Louise and Handy Fuller in Columbia, SC. Mr. Fuller was reared and educated in the Waverly & Lyon Street Community. He attended C. A. Johnson High School. While attending high school, L.A. met Ms. Earline Jennings. After graduation, the two became husband and wife and three children were born to this union. Mr. Fuller was employed by Pepsi Cola Company, the City of Columbia, and Blue-Ribbon Cab Company. He later became owner and operator of Fuller Towing Service where he pursued his passion in auto mechanics. LA, as he was affectionately known by many opened and operated Jerry's Pool Room where he worked for years. Mr. Louis A. "LA" Fuller is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mrs. Earline J. Fuller; a brother, Joe (Gloria) Fuller; children, Sharon B. Fuller, Jerry A. Fuller, Laverne (Keith) Samuels, Koketa Harley, Tracy Lee, and Sonia Fuller; 22 grandchildren, 12 greatgrandchildren and a great host of friends and family to include the staff at Heartland Nursing Center of Columbia. The homegoing service for Mr. Louis A. "LA" Fuller will be held Friday, December 13, 2019, 3:00 PM at United House of Prayer for All People, 2426 Read Street with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens, 1101 Buckner Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

