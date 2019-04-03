Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Hattman. View Sign

Louis Patrick "Pat" Hattman IRMO - Louis Patrick "Pat" Hattman, age 55, of Irmo, SC, died Monday, April 1, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center after a short illness. Pat was born on June 4, 1963 in Augusta, Ga, a son of the late Louis L. Hattman and Eloise Sheahan Hattman. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Robert Louis Foster. Pat attended St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School and Westside High School. He was married to Lynda Benson Hattman. Pat worked for McClam Construction and he lived to work. Pat enjoyed riding his motorcycle, taking his beloved Georgia (Great Pyrenees/German shepherd mix) for rides in his jeep and cooking. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan with a big heart and would do anything for anyone when asked. Survivors include his wife, Lynda; three sisters, Cherie Hattman Foster (Dan), Barbara Michele Hattman and Susan Hattman Kitchens (Rick). He is also survived by nephews, Steven Michael Foster (Bonnie) and John Michael Kitchens; nieces, Jennifer Kitchens and Rebecca Kitchens; his father-in-law, Warren Benson; brother-in-law, David Benson; as well as several great nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 o'clock, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St Mary Help of Christians Catholic church, 138 Fairfield St, SE, Aiken, SC, 29801. Interment will immediately follow at Westover Memorial Park, 2601 Wheeler Rd, Augusta, GA, 30904. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 5pm to 7pm at Shives Funeral Home, 7600 Trenholm Rd, Columbia, SC, 29223. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

