Louis Holliday, Jr.

December 30, 1936 - October 24, 2020

Beaufort, South Carolina - Louis Arlo Holliday, Jr., 83, died at his home on October 24, 2020.

Mr. Holliday was born December 30, 1936, in Foreston, S.C., to Rev. Louis Arlo and Ellen Loyrea {Brewer} Holliday. A graduate of the University of South Carolina.

Survived by his wife of 58 years, Gayle; one son and his spouse, Jeffrey Lee Overby and Lisa Pender Holliday; a sister, Dr. Vivian L. Holliday; six grandchildren; and one great grandson. He was preceded in death by his son, Louis Arlo "Hal" Holliday, III.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice of Beaufort, S.C.

Service to follow at a later date.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.





Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2020.