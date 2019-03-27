Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Joslin. View Sign

SFC Louis Bennett Joslin, US Army, (Ret.) COLUMBIA - Louis Bennett Joslin, 89, of Columbia, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born on July 5, 1929, in Sardis, Mississippi, he was a son of the late Lowry and Mary Hale Foster Joslin. He was a US Army veteran that dedicated his life to his country for more than 23 years. During his enlistment, Louis, served in the Korean War and Vietnam War, where he received a Bronze Star and other numerous awards and commendations. Following his retirement, he enjoyed two other careers as an Inspector with SC Department of Agriculture and as Head of Security for Richland School District Two. Louis was a man of many talents, spending countless hours in his workshop completing DIY projects and working with his hands. He also enjoyed brewing his own beer, making wine, and was an excellent cook. Louis loved the outdoors and camping, making many unforgettable memories with his family and friends. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, American Legion Post 182, and the retired MP's association. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Trudy Menger Joslin; children, Barbara Joslin Gantt (Larry Harvey) of Columbia, Larry Joslin (Bonnie L.) of Lugoff, Tonja Joslin Park (Robert) of Columbia; grandchildren, Sandra, Lucas, Jennifer, Heather, and Stuart; great grandchildren, Addler, Angela, Emily, Diana, and Austin; as well as two great-great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William David, James Monroe, and Willis Ford Joslin. Funeral services for Louis will be held 11 o'clock, Saturday, March 30th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Extension, Columbia. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at funeral home. A private interment with full military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences may be shared at

