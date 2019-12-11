Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Armstrong Cuttino. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Calling hours 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Graveside service 10:30 AM Old St. Andrew's Parish Church Cemetery 2604 Ashley River Road Charleston , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Armstrong Cuttino COLUMBIA - Emily Louise Armstrong Cuttino, 90, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019 in Columbia. Born in Charleston, South Carolina on March 9, 1929, she was the only child of Noel Elsworth Armstrong and Eleanor Tavel Armstrong. She was a 1946 graduate of Memminger High School and a 1950 graduate of the College of Charleston with a B.S. degree in Biology. Following her graduation from the College, she worked as a librarian at what was then called the Medical College of South Carolina. In 1952, she married seminary student Thomas E. Cuttino at Citadel Square Baptist Church in Charleston, and began her life with him in service to Christ. Together, their ministry spanned more than 50 years as they served churches, both large and small, in Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina, serving longest at the First Baptist Church of Quincy, Florida from 1956-1971. She joyfully returned to South Carolina with her family in 1971 when her husband joined the faculty of Columbia College. Upon her return, she became a kindergarten teacher at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia, and for more than 20 years enjoyed teaching the hundreds of children who passed through her classroom. In her retirement years, she spent many happy times traveling, visiting her grandchildren, enjoying Litchfield Beach, volunteering with Meals on Wheels and the Columbia area Shepherd Centers, and serving as a docent at the South Carolina State Museum. The role of a minister's wife is itself a vital, but often overlooked, form of Christian ministry. It is a uniquely challenging and rewarding way of life, fully understood only by those who have lived it. She cheerfully accepted the many responsibilities of her position, performed them flawlessly, and was a beloved part of every church and organization she belonged to. As a wife and mother, she was unfailingly gentle, supportive, patient, selfless, and devoted to the care of her family, every day seeking ways to make our lives happy and meaningful. She delighted in the accomplishments of each member of her family, and knew and loved each of them in a special way. She was fiercely proud of her Charleston upbringing, and was a dignifying and refining influence on her family and on all whom she met. She leaves a legacy of encouragement, joy, a love of nature, countless friendships, and a deep abiding faith in God. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Cuttino. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law John Edward Cuttino and Sarah Ramsey Cuttino of Columbia; daughter and son-in-law Anne Cuttino Gillespie and Dr. Neil C. Gillespie of Green Bay, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren, Thomas Armstrong Cuttino and Eleanor McFarlane Cuttino of Columbia; Carson Andrew Gillespie, Jared Dmitri Gillespie, Griffin Thomas Gillespie, Duncan Janes Gillespie, and Dylan Perry Gillespie, all of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The family wishes to express our appreciation to Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, and particularly the caregivers from Solutions, for their years of loving care, compassion, comfort, and friendship. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home in Columbia - Devine Street Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 in Old St. Andrew's Parish Church Cemetery, 2604 Ashley River Road, Charleston, S.C. Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels of Columbia, 2817 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, S.C. 29205

