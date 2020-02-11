Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Bass Hagins. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Bass Hagins COLUMBIA - Louise Bass Hagins, 93, passed away Saturday, 8 February 2020, at her home. Mrs. Hagins, was the widow of Robert L. (Roy) Hagins. She was born in Richland County on 10 September 1926 and was the only daughter of the late Henry Lewis and Mary Alice Mitchum Bass. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Henry, Ralph (Red), Ed and Clyde Bass as well as a grandchild, Kari Johnson. Mrs. Hagins was retired from Westinghouse Corporation in 1986 and was proud to have been among the first hired. In addition, she spent 18 years working at the Baptist Hospital after retirement. She was a member of Columbia Chapter No. 59, OES, as well as a faithful member of Lower Richland Women to Women. Mrs. Hagins is survived by five children; Ann (Jerry) Johnson, Susan (Tommy) Stanley, Alice (Tommy) Croxton, Wayne Hagins, and Jackie Whetstone. In addition, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, their spouses, and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park from 11 am - 12 noon on Wednesday, 12 February 2020, with a graveside service conducted by Rev. David Sturgeon immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.

