Louise Boyle Deaton (1932 2020) SUMTER, SC - Louise Boyle Deaton, 87, died in Sumter, South Carolina, on July 25, 2020. Louise was born in Sumter on October 11, 1932, the third child and only daughter of Mamie Hunter Boyle and Adville Barnes Boyle. Louise attended Edmunds High School in Sumter, boarding school at Saint Mary's School in Raleigh and Converse College, where she made many lifelong friends. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of South Carolina and earned a masters degree in elementary education from Georgia State University. Louise was teaching at Shaw Elementary in Sumter when she met her future husband, Rex Deaton. Although loath to admit it, Louise was smitten by the tall, handsome Texan who lived across the street. Rex was an Air Force pilot, and he convinced her to marry him when he was transferred from Shaw AFB in Sumter to Chelveston, England. Happily married for six decades, Louise often said marrying Rex was the best decision she ever made. Louise, Rex and their two daughters travelled widely when Rex was stationed overseas in England, Spain, France and Germany. After Rex's twenty-year career in the Air Force, he and Louise moved to Atlanta, where she found her true calling as the hospital homebound teacher at Egleston Children's Hospital, a job she thoroughly enjoyed and that served as a daily reminder of her family's many blessings. When they retired, Louise and Rex moved from Atlanta to Sumter, and until recently they spent their summers in Blowing Rock. Louise adored her three grandchildren, and they have lots of happy memories of time spent with her in both places. Louise's deep Christian faith was the bedrock of her being, and she bore witness to God's grace and abiding love in every aspect of her daily life. She had a marvelous sense of humor and had a knack for befriending people wherever she went. Louise was proud of her daughters' medical and legal careers and was always their staunchest supporter and cheerleader. Louise was predeceased by her husband, Rex Allen Deaton, and her brothers Adville Barnes Boyle, Jr. and Ladson Hunter Boyle. She is survived by her daughters, Katherine Hunter Deaton, M.D. of Sumter and Mamie ("Mimi") Deaton Arnold of Charlotte; Mimi's husband, Marks; and her grandchildren, Sophie, Hardin and Pearse Lucas, all of Charlotte. Louise's family is grateful to Leola Sessions and the staff at Covenant Place, who so capably and tenderly cared for her the last few years, and to Ron Flax for his steadfast friendship and support. Louise will be buried in a private family service at Sumter Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Church of the Holy Comforter, 213 N. Main St., Sumter, SC 29150, http://holycomfortersc.org/
