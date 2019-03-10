Louise Lane Caskey "Weezie" COLUMBIA - Louise "Weezie" Lane Caskey, 75, passed away on March 7, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Friends and family are invited for a reception in Satterlee Hall immediately following the service. Weezie attended Converse College and The University of South Carolina. She was a long-standing member of The Assembly, as well as a lifelong celebrant of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. One of her favorite places to be was in the cool air of Slick Rock Mountain in Brevard, NC. She was a dedicated wife and mother, a true and loyal friend, but her greatest gift was being "Meme" to her adoring grandchildren; they were the joy of her life. She is predeceased in death by her father, Thomas Wannamaker Lane; mother, Louise McLain; brother, Thomas W. Lane, Jr.; and son, John Lane Caskey. Weezie is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Bell Caskey; son, Thomas Bell Caskey (Beverly Parker Caskey); daughter, Elise Caskey Washington (Carey Alexander Washington, II); sister, Page Lane Hodson (John Philip Hodson); step-mother, Elizabeth Sanford Lane; brother-in-law, Dr. C. Thomas Caskey (Peggy Pearce Caskey); sister-in-law, Jan Jones Lane; nieces, Elise Lane Tiller, Caroline Caskey Goodner and Challen McLain Hodson; nephew, John Philip Hodson, Jr. and Clifton P. Caskey; grandchildren, Louise Lane Washington, Carey Alexander Washington, III, and John Bell Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or a . Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Caskey.
Published in The State on Mar. 10, 2019