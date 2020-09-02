Louise F. Thrailkill RIDGE SPRING - Private graveside services for Louise Forrest Thrailkill, 96, will be held in Ridge Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 133, P.O. Box 278, Ridge Spring SC 29129 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Thrailkill passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Ridge Spring, she was a daughter of the late James J. and Emmie McGee Forrest. She was an active lifetime member of Ridge Spring Baptist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 133, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed working for many years at Bell's Strawberry Farm, Ward and the Nut House, Ridge Spring where she made many friends and never met a stranger. Surviving are her sons, Jimmy Thrailkill (Jane) and Keith Thrailkill (Lorena); sister, Ann F. Hall; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand-child., also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence R. Thrailkill, Jr., brother, Louis Forrest, and sisters, Winifred Rutland and Willie R. Forrest. Online register at barr-price.com
