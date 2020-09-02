1/
Louise F. Thrailkill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise F. Thrailkill RIDGE SPRING - Private graveside services for Louise Forrest Thrailkill, 96, will be held in Ridge Spring Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Legion Post 133, P.O. Box 278, Ridge Spring SC 29129 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Thrailkill passed away Monday, August 31, 2020. Born in Ridge Spring, she was a daughter of the late James J. and Emmie McGee Forrest. She was an active lifetime member of Ridge Spring Baptist Church, the Ladies Auxiliary of American Legion Post 133, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed working for many years at Bell's Strawberry Farm, Ward and the Nut House, Ridge Spring where she made many friends and never met a stranger. Surviving are her sons, Jimmy Thrailkill (Jane) and Keith Thrailkill (Lorena); sister, Ann F. Hall; 2 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grand-child., also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence R. Thrailkill, Jr., brother, Louis Forrest, and sisters, Winifred Rutland and Willie R. Forrest. Online register at barr-price.com 803-532-4411

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved