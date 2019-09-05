Louise Gilmer Brooks COLUMBIA - Celebration of Life Services for Louise Gilmer Brooks, 91, who passed away on September 2, 2019 will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, officiated by Pastor Michael Nimer. Burial will follow the service in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Louise was born February 5, 1928 in Greenville to Charles and Ada Sloan Gilmer. She was a member of the NSDAR, attended Winthrop University and USC. For many years, she was employed with J.B. White and retired from Belk in Richland Mall, during this time she enjoyed her time in advertising and managing several departments. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son, Charles Roy Brooks and sisters, Frances Lynch Craig and Marguerite "Polly" Lynch. Survivors include her son, William S. "Bill" Brooks, Jr. (Elizabeth Creech) of Lexington; a daughter, Leslee B. Tavenner (David Breck) of Columbia; five grandchildren, Ashley Brooks, Cecily Montgomery, Meghan Jacocks, Ryan Tavenner, Andy Brooks; and eight great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's honor to Tamassee DAR School, P.O. Box 8, Tamassee, SC or to Bible Broadcast Network, P.O Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 5, 2019