Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Louise Bennett Pilot Hite LEXINGTON A memorial service for Louise Bennett Pilot Hite, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with a reception following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 6437 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. Mrs. Hite was born November 9, 1932 in Trenton, NJ, and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Collins and John Thurwall Bennett. Mrs. Hite is survived by her son, Steven Pilot and wife, Marian, of Gilbert, SC; daughter, Cynthia Forsyth of Belmar, NJ; grandchildren, Mackenzie Omlor and husband, Tom, of Media, PA, Sarah Luddy and husband, Pat, of Glenside, PA, Elizabeth Gibbs and husband, Hunter, of Columbia, SC, Emily Pilot, Erin Nicole Pilot, both of Gilbert, SC, Rachel Britain of Austin, Texas, and Courtney Longway of Lexington, SC and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Benjamin, Reed, Gabriel and Penelope. Louise loved life, her family, her friends, the ocean and playing cards. She touched everyone she met. We love her with all of our heartswe will miss her with all of our hearts.

Louise Bennett Pilot Hite LEXINGTON A memorial service for Louise Bennett Pilot Hite, 86, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with a reception following the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 6437 Garners Ferry Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. Mrs. Hite was born November 9, 1932 in Trenton, NJ, and passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ruth Collins and John Thurwall Bennett. Mrs. Hite is survived by her son, Steven Pilot and wife, Marian, of Gilbert, SC; daughter, Cynthia Forsyth of Belmar, NJ; grandchildren, Mackenzie Omlor and husband, Tom, of Media, PA, Sarah Luddy and husband, Pat, of Glenside, PA, Elizabeth Gibbs and husband, Hunter, of Columbia, SC, Emily Pilot, Erin Nicole Pilot, both of Gilbert, SC, Rachel Britain of Austin, Texas, and Courtney Longway of Lexington, SC and great-grandchildren, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Benjamin, Reed, Gabriel and Penelope. Louise loved life, her family, her friends, the ocean and playing cards. She touched everyone she met. We love her with all of our heartswe will miss her with all of our hearts. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close