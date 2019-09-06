Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Hutchins Cornwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Hutchins Cornwell LEXINGTON A Memorial Service for Louise Hutchins Cornwell will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Columbia Presbyterian Community Chapel located at 700 DeVega Drive in Lexington, SC where she resided. Dr. Charles Westbrook will be officiating. Visitation will follow in the Tapp Dining Room. Louise passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was formerly of Randleman, NC; Cayce, SC; and Edisto Island, SC. Louise is survived by a son, Ken Cornwell (Sally); daughters, Judy Jones and Brenda Mann; grandchildren, Jeff Jones (Katherine), Rob Cornwell, Jennifer Reeley (Kevin), Julie Stewart, Kelly Snider, Patti James and Amy Gillian; 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Robert "Bob" Brooks Cornwell; brother, Bill Hutchins; sisters, Viola Briggs, Vayda Chaney and Ruth Welch; and grandsons, Jaime Jones and Craig Snider. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (

