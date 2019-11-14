Louise J Homan LEXINGTON A Mass of Resurrection for Louise (Weezie) Homan, 96, will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 am. The family will receive family and friends afterwards in the Parish Hall. Memorials may be made to Corpus Christi Assistance Ministry, 2350 Augusta Hwy, Lexington, SC 29072. Louise Homan passed away peacefully November 11, 2019. Louise was born in Dayton, Ohio and has resided in Lexington, SC since 1988. She was the daughter of the late Emma Schneider and Louis Schlosser. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Jack Homan. Louise was also predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Hartman. She is survived by her son Rick (Ann) of San Francisco, CA, son Mike (Cindy) of Leicester, NC, and daughter Carol (Mark) of Lexington, SC. She is also survived by granddaughter Jackie Kaminer (Joe) of Lexington, SC, grandson John Wiggins (Sydney) of Lexington, SC, granddaughter Beka Claflin-Homan (Taylor) of Charlotte, NC, grandson Ben Homan (Randi) of Stanley, NC, and great granddaughter, Eloise Margaret Wiggins. The family would like to offer a special thank you to MSA Hospice and the staff at Carroll Campbell Place for the loving, compassionate care they have provided the past 13 months.

