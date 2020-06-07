Louise Joan Fail Johns FAIRFAX, SC - Louise Joan Fail Johns, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. She was born October 19, 1927 in the small town of Olar, SC. Due to the death of her mother when she was only 5 years old, she was loved and cared for by her older siblings which brought her immense joy and companionship all her life. She never lived far from where she was born making Allendale County her home for most of her life. Louise married Gordon Johns on Christmas Eve of 1946 and they had a happy and prosperous life together raising their three children on a farm with big summer gardens and always a project to sew, a casserole to cook or a church function to attend. She stayed on the farm a few years after Gordons death in 2002 and then moved closer to her children in Lexington SC. Louise was the essence of a Godly woman and would want to be remembered by putting God first in her life, raising her children in a Christian home and setting an example for kindness, love for her neighbor, being outspoken when she thought necessary, and being humble and thankful for all her blessings. She adored little children and cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Those left behind to honor her memory can find comfort in Proverbs 31:31 "Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." She will be greatly missed by her three children, Dale Johns (Wanda) from Charlotte, NC, Dennis Johns (Ellen) and Joan Johns Guy from Lexington, SC. She also leaves behind grandchildren Brian Johns, Kellie Johns Hoover, Dustin Johns, Allison Johns, Ashley Johns and Cynthia Waggoner as well as 4 great-grandchildren and 3 step great grandchildren. Louise was like a mother to Gordon's sister, Annie Mae Turner (Floyd) of Estill, SC, and brothers E.P. Johns (Betty) of Summerville, SC and Buddy Johns (deceased). She was responsible for helping mold them and care for them during their formative years. Many other relatives and friends will remember her as a caring and loving mother figure to all. She enjoyed her many friends from Bethel Baptist Church, Fairfax, SC, and her statewide Eastern Star organization. The family will celebrate the life of Louise Johns on June 8, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church, with visitation at 2 PM, service at 3 PM, and burial will be alongside her husband at Bethel Cemetery. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Bethel Missions, 6486 Confederate Hwy., Fairfax, SC 29827 Funeral arrangements are being handled by Keith Smith Funeral Service, Allendale SC.



