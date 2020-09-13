Louise Kirven Gantt COLUMBIA - The Homegoing Service for Louise Kirven Gantt was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Second Nazareth Baptist Church, 2300 Elmwood Ave, Columbia, South Carolina followed by a burial at the Florence National Cemetery. Sis. Louise Kirven Gantt entered into this life on January 17, 1936 in Darlington, South Carolina and she peacefully departed this life to be with her Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020. Sis. Gantt was educated in the public schools of Darlington County and attended Ty College, New York with a major in Business Education, later she achieved a Business Associate Degree from Midlands Technical College, Columbia, South Carolina At an early age, Sis. Gantt accepted Christ as her personal Savior and joined Lawson Groove Baptist Church, Darlington, South Carolina. Upon moving to Columbia, she joined the Second Nazareth Baptist Church and was a long-time faithful member for 58 years. Her family will cherish her fond memories as a loving mother and as a Christian woman who loved God. She leaves to mourn her passing; her loving son, Harry Kirven; niece, Jackie Ford; cousin, Reverend Andrew Sansbury; special goddaughter, Bridgit Hawkins; grand-nephew, Juan D. Ford, all of Columbia, South Carolina; grand-niece, Moenika Ford of Greenwood, South Carolina and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com
.