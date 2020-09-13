Louise McKenzie Ball COLUMBIA A graveside service for devoted wife and mother, Louise McKenzie Ball, 89, of Columbia will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209, with Reverend Jay Overbay officiating. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1306 Hampton Street, Columbia, SC 29201 and Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 405 Mt. Calvary Road, Dillon, SC 29536. Mrs. Ball passed peacefully into eternal life September 11, 2020. Born April 30, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Francis Marion McKenzie, Sr. and Ezzie Moody McKenzie of Dillon, SC. She is survived by her son, James Kenneth Ball, Jr. of Columbia, SC; her granddaughter, Samyriah Louise Ball of Columbia, SC; her brother, Leslie Edwin McKenzie, Sr. of Dillon, SC; her sister, Betty Carolyn McKenzie of Dillon, SC, and a host of other loving relatives. Mrs. Ball was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, James Kenneth Ball, Sr.; her daughter, Betty Louise Ball and her brothers, Paul Leland McKenzie and Francis Marion McKenzie, Jr. Mrs. Ball worked for Southern Bell and then AT&T in Columbia, SC during a successful professional career. After her retirement from AT&T, she worked with her husband in their Action Tax Service and in the management of their real estate business. She will be deeply and sadly missed. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com