Louise N. Meetze LEXINGTON Louise N. Meetze, 97, of Lexington, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born February 4, 1922 in Charleston, SC to the late George C. Nauful and Grace E. Teague Nauful. Our "Mom" was a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed traveling, needlework and taking care of her family and was an active member of Reformation Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Eastern Star. She is survived by her son, Grayson C. Meetze, Jr., also of Lexington; her sister, Doris L. Liles of Columbia; her daughter-in-law, Jennifer S. Meetze; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Grayson C. Meetze; her son, Glenn L. Meetze; her sister, Frances Barefoot; her brother, Charles Nauful, and her daughter-in-law, Hilda R. Meetze. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 1118 Union St., Columbia, SC 29201. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 10, 2019