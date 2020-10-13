1/1
Louise Parker
1928 - 2020
Louise Parker
October 9, 2020
Prosperity, South Carolina - Louise Ingle Parker, 92, widow of Philmore H. Parker, died October 9, 2020 at her residence.
Born on September 26, 1928 in Shelby, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Joel F. and Minnie Ford Ingle. She had a love for all children. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her "adopted" grandchildren. She was an excellent baker would often share cookies and cakes with her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Jack Parker and his wife Angela of Lexington; a sister, Linda Schilling of Lexington; brothers, Bob Ingle of Shelby, NC and Ron Ingle of Raleigh, NC; step-children, Eddie Parker, Phil Parker, and Marrie Parker Grant; grandchildren, Mckenzie Parker, Brett Parker, Christian Causey, Noah Causey, and Brennah Causey; step-grandchildren, Kimberley Babcock, Lacey Macedo, George Grant, and Marielle Salmons.
A family memorial service will be held at a later time.
Memorials may be made to the Newberry County Council On Aging, 1300 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. www.mcswainevans.com


Published in The State on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
October 11, 2020
Oh my! The amazing things I could say about you would go on and on. You were loving, kind, nurturing, funny, and you treated my just like a daughter. You were the best mother-in-law to me. I really don't know how we will move on without you. I loved my chats with you, and I loved laughing with you. I hope you're enjoying Heaven, cause if you aren't in Heaven there isn't one. I'll see you on the other side aXOXO
Angela M Parker
Family
