Oh my! The amazing things I could say about you would go on and on. You were loving, kind, nurturing, funny, and you treated my just like a daughter. You were the best mother-in-law to me. I really don't know how we will move on without you. I loved my chats with you, and I loved laughing with you. I hope you're enjoying Heaven, cause if you aren't in Heaven there isn't one. I'll see you on the other side aXOXO

Angela M Parker

Family