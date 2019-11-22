Louise Pearl Goodwin LEXINGTON Funeral services for Louise Goodwin, 63, will be held at Elmwood Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. She was born June 30, 1956 in McKeesport, PA and passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles R. Adkins, Jr. and Shirley Adkins. She is survived by her children, Billy Dowd, Jr., Michele Dowd and Allison Williams; grandkids, Tal Hutto, Nick Faust, Ally, Marley and Kasey Ramsey. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Teresa Adkins and granddaughter, Kayla Hutto. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2019