Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Louise Ellen Ramos COLUMBIA - Louise Ellen Ramos, 67, of Columbia, SC, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1951, in New York City. Louise was the most loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. Her love and kindness was so impactful on everyone who knew her. She will be missed but all our lives are better because of her. Surviving is her Husband of 42 years David Rafael Ramos. Her two Brothers Gabriel Lopez and Franklin Lopez (Linda). Her two Children Mary Ellen Perretta (Christopher) and David Ramos, Jr. (Jennifer). Her pride and joy was her Nephew Christopher and seven Grandchildren Michael, William, Isabella, Abigail, Aaron, Conlan, and Landon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday April 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium and a reception to follow at the church. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday April 4, 2019 at Kornegay & Moseley with the rosary beginning at 6:00 pm. Please sign the online guest book at

Louise Ellen Ramos COLUMBIA - Louise Ellen Ramos, 67, of Columbia, SC, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019. She was born on December 22, 1951, in New York City. Louise was the most loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend. Her love and kindness was so impactful on everyone who knew her. She will be missed but all our lives are better because of her. Surviving is her Husband of 42 years David Rafael Ramos. Her two Brothers Gabriel Lopez and Franklin Lopez (Linda). Her two Children Mary Ellen Perretta (Christopher) and David Ramos, Jr. (Jennifer). Her pride and joy was her Nephew Christopher and seven Grandchildren Michael, William, Isabella, Abigail, Aaron, Conlan, and Landon. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday April 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia, SC 29205 with inurnment to follow in the church columbarium and a reception to follow at the church. The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Thursday April 4, 2019 at Kornegay & Moseley with the rosary beginning at 6:00 pm. Please sign the online guest book at www.kornegayandmoseley.com Funeral Home Kornegay & Moseley Funeral Home

4645 Hardscrabble Road

Columbia , SC 29229

(803) 788-3334 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close