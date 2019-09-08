Louise Sjolin WEST COLUMBIA - Louise "Tinky" Hendrix Sjolin, 98, of West Columbia, SC died Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was born November 3, 1920 to the late George T. and Mae Alewine Hendrix. She was an employee of Sears for many years as well as Camden Heating & Cooling. She loved bowling, playing cards and crossword puzzles. Louise is survived by her daughter, Claudia Sjolin Strickland of West Columbia, SC; daughter-in-law, Penny Sjolin, of Hemingway, SC; grandsons, Andrew Strickland and Don McCallister (Jenn) both of Columbia, SC and sister, Elizabeth Watkins (Bob) of Camden, SC. She is also survived by niece, Penny Shrum (Earl) and nephews, Stan Morris (Karen), Ken Morris (Vicki) and Hal Littleton (Stella) and special friends, Joyce Sjolin, Tommy Moseley, and Gary Jeffers. Other than her parents, Louise was predeceased by her husband, Oscar Andrew "Andy" Sjolin; son, Edward A. Sjolin; sisters, Bernice Littleton, Beverly Clarke and her brother George T. Hendrix, Jr. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, assisted with the arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Sjolin family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 8, 2019