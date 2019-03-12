Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lousie Leitner. View Sign

Louise C. Leitner COLUMBIA - Louise C. Leitner, 88, of Columbia, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born August 22, 1930, in Charleston, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Henry Crocker and Gertrude Corley Crocker. Mrs. Leitner graduated from Greenwood High School and attended Winthrop University. She was a longtime member of St. John United Methodist Church where she participated in various church activities. Mrs. Leitner was the matriarch of her family and dedicated herself as a homemaker, wife, and mother. Survivors include her children, Jamie L. Catoe (Joe) of Irmo, Susan L. Sipes (Kenny) of Blythewood, Jim F. Leitner, Jr. (Donna) of Little Mountain; as well as, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Leitner is preceded in death by her husband, James Farrell "Pete" Leitner, Sr.; three brothers, two sisters, and her beloved dog, Penny. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dennis Black, Taco David, Cammi, as well as the staff of NHC Parklane and Caris Hospice. The funeral for Mrs. Leitner will be held at 11 o'clock, Wednesday, March 13th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, SC, with Mr. John Fogle officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home prior to the funeral service beginning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent to St. John United Methodist Church, General Fund, 1700 Houston St., Columbia, SC 29203. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

