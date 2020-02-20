Lowell Edgar Andrews, Jr. IRMO Lowell Edgar Andrews, Jr.- A Celebration of Life service for Lowell Andrews, Jr., 73, of Irmo, will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 21, 2020 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church, 201 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC 29063. Rev. Tim Hawkins will officiate. Interment with USAF honors will follow the service in Woodridge Memorial Park, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may sign the online guest book and view the complete obituary at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2020