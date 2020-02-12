Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loyvone Mobley Washington. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Loyvone Mobley Washington CHARLOTTE, NC - Funeral services for Loyvone Mobley Washington will be 12 noon Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Palmer Memorial Chapel with interment to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The public may view Thursday from 11AM until the hour of service. Loyvone Mobley Washington was called from labor to reward Friday, February 7, 2020, at her residence in Charlotte, NC. Born in Winnsboro, SC, she was the third of nine children born to the late Dan Elain Mobley, Sr. and Mildred Harris Mobley. Loyvone graduated as the 1959 Valedictorian of McCrorey-Liston High School and went on to graduate from Morris College where she met the love of her life, her late husband Joseph Washington. Joined in matrimony July 10, 1965, their union was blessed with two daughters, Jolonda and Lenee. In addition to her parents and husband, Loyvone was preceded in death by a brother Dan Elain Mobley, Jr. and two sisters: Janie McCants and Adell Chestnut. She leaves to cherish precious memories two daughters: Jolonda Washington and Lenee (Frederick) Madden; two granddaughters: Nicole and Kristen Madden; four sisters; one brother; three sisters-in-law; other relatives and friends. The family requests in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made to the of America. Please visit

