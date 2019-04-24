Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for L.P. Daniels Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

L.P. Daniels, Jr. "Sonny" WEST COLUMBIA - L.P. "Sonny" Daniels, Jr. 81, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019. He was born in Pensacola, Florida to the late Colonel Leonard "Putts" and Maude "Francis" Daniels. He worked for Nationwide Insurance for over 30 years, remaining friends with many of his customers and their families after he retired. He was quite the athlete and spent many years involved with his daughter's coaching softball, where he made lifelong friends that he truly treasured. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf with family and friends. He was a longtime member of Congaree Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his four daughters: Denise Peake, Deborah & Jimmy Sox, Diana & Rob Dorey and Dawn & David Clark; a sweet and loving sister Dorsey Haas and two special nieces; a long time girlfriend Brenda Koon and her family, who selflessly helped us care for him. He was "Granddaddy" to ten loving grandchildren and ten adorable great-grandchildren who made him smile. His daughters were truly touched by the family and friends who traveled many miles to show their love. We are grateful to his neighbors who checked on and worried about him, to his longtime coaching friends and softball girls that visited, kept him company and made him laugh and gave him some unforgettable memories. To his extended family that took him under their wing and loved him. To his lifelong friends who came to say goodbye. To Anna and Daryl who blessed him every day. To the staff at SC Oncology that were so caring, and to the beautiful ladies at the Lexington Transfusion Center who were so much more than nurses to him. May God bless you and may you carry a piece of him in your heart. "For we know in part and we prophesy in part, but when completeness comes, what is in part disappears. When I was a child I talked as a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me. For now, we see only a reflection as in a mirror; then we shall see face to face. Now I know in part; then I shall know fully, even as I am fully know. And now these three remain: Faith, Hope and Love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 9-13 Visitation and a Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, April 28th at Laurel Baptist Church in West Columbia. Visitation will be from 3:00-4:30 with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society(

