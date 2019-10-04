Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lt. Colonel Henry O'Neil Thompson. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Funeral service 12:00 PM St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Visitation 11:00 AM - 11:45 AM 6952 St. Andrews Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lt. Colonel Henry O'Neil Thompson (Ret. USA) CHAPIN, SC Neil Thompson, 97, husband of Mildred Rackley Thompson, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 6952 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC followed by the funeral service at noon at the church. Burial will be held in Celestial Memorial Gardens, 3111 Delree St., West Columbia. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Neil Thompson was born on October 23, 1921, in Olanta, SC and was a son of the late Samuel Bynum and Clara Bell Thompson. He graduated from Olanta High School and attended Presbyterian College prior to joining the Army Air Corps during WWII. He retired from the US Air Force Reserves as a Lt. Colonel. After many years of service, he retired from the South Carolina Department of Transportation as a road draftsman. He served as a Presbyterian deacon for many years and was currently a member of St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing. Many fun times were had on Lake Murray with family and friends. Neil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who will be greatly missed. Surviving are his wife, Mildred; daughters, Patty Thompson Rainwater (Jerry), Fran Thompson Cass-Skoog (Karl); step-daughter, Donna Rackley Cole (Fred) three grandchildren, Neil Rainwater (Angie), Brian Cass (Cheryl) and David Cass (Matthew); six great-grandchildren, Ashley Rainwater Huneycutt (Aaron), Blake Rainwater, Conner Cass, Beckett Cass, Grace Anne Cass, and Lily Frances Cass. Neil Thompson was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Shull Thompson; sisters, Rosalie DuRant, Marguerite Butler; and brothers, Samuel B. Thompson and Dalma A. Thompson. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 6952 St. Andrews Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Memories may be shared at

