LTC Michael Dwight "Doc" Davis LEESVILLE, SC -LTC Michael Dwight "Doc" Davis, 59 of Leesville, SC, formerly of Bamberg, SC passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019. Funeral services for Doc will be held 11:00 AM Monday, June 17, 2019 at Bamberg First Baptist Church, 11823 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, SC 29003 with Rev. Darrell Croft and Rev. Brad Hudson officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Doc was born in Bamberg, SC on December 9, 1959 to late Marion Donald Davis, Sr. and the late Bessie Morris Davis. Doc graduated with a Master's Degree from the University of South Carolina. He preached four things: faith, family, football and academics. He loved his country and served two tours in combat with the First Calvary Division. Then as a head football coach, he qualified to coach in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and the North-South All Star Game. He was a strength coach and was inducted into the Strength Coaches Hall of Fame. He loved his family. Lieutenant Colonel Davis was assigned as the Assistant Chief of Staff-G4 for the 263d Army Air and Missile Defense Command in Anderson, South Carolina. He was currently mobilized as the Deputy Commander for Task Force Sentinel in the National Capitol Region in support of Operation Noble Eagle. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife Toni Mathis, two sons Michael Dwight "Mic" Davis, Jr., Jenkins Dwight Davis, stepchildren Jacob Cameron, PFC Eli Burroughs, Isabel Burroughs, three sisters Mollie Jo (Ricky) Brandemuehl, Lisa Davis O'Brien, Bess (Chris) Divindo, two brothers Marion Donald "Bubba" (Nannette) Davis, Jr., Lonnie Davis, a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project, P. O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bamberg First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Cooner Funeral Home, LLC, (www.coonerfuneralhome.com) 287 McGee Street Bamberg, SC 29003 is assisting family with arrangements.
Published in The State on June 14, 2019