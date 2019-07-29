Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Leach Brooks COLUMBIA - Lucille Leach Brooks, 98, of Columbia, SC passed away on July 26, 2019 with her son by her side. She was born on November 11, 1920 in Brooks, GA to the late George C. and Artier M. Leach. Lucille was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She retired from the University of South Carolina. She was an avid volunteer before going to work at the University of South Carolina. Lucille liked flower arranging, candle making, playing bridge, ceramics, and hosting annual family Christmas parties at her house for a family that she loved dearly. Her gifts always included the latest gadgets. She was an avid Gamecock fan. "Go Gamecocks!" She is survived by a son, Art Brooks of North Myrtle Beach, SC; 2 grandsons, Todd Brooks (Michelle) and Toby Brooks; 6 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Brooks Jr., who was the love of her life for 69 happy and wonderful years. The family would like to thank Margie for her love and support, over the time Lucille lived in North Myrtle Beach. The family would also like to thank Agape Grand Stand Hospice, who gave her excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, or Agape Grand Strand Hospice. A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. Published in The State on July 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

