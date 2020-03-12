Lucille Carr Watson COLUMBIA - Lucille Carr Watson went to the lord on March 7, 2020. She lived in Columbia SC where she graduated from A.C. Flora and Midland Tech. Lucille lived a fulfilling and energetic life as a wife, a mother to two children, a grandson and two sisters. She enjoyed art, photography and caring for family. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. Lucille going home service will be on March 14 at 11AM. Trinity Church 1501 Hallbrook Dr, Columbia SC.
Published in The State on Mar. 12, 2020