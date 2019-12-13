Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Coward Savitz. View Sign Service Information Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 302 N. Main St. Abbeville , SC 29620 (864)-366-4027 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Coward 'Lucy' Savitz ABBEVILLE, SC - Lucille Coward 'Lucy' Savitz, 90, of Abbeville, wife of the late Joseph 'Joe' Leon Savitz, Jr. died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Cheraw, SC to the late William Clyde Coward, Sr. and Isabelle Coney Coward. A graduate of Cheraw High School, Lucy briefly attended Coker College in Hartsville, SC, before moving to Columbia, where she was employed by the SC Parole Board. Throughout her life, Lucy loved to sing. She met her future husband, Joe, while singing with the jazz combo for which he played piano while studying pharmacy at the University of South Carolina. Moving to Abbeville, she became associated with Milliken & Co., later joining her husband at Savitz Drug Store. Most notable, Lucy owned and operated "Lucy's", a fashionable ladies clothing store. An elegant southern lady, she exemplified graciousness, charm and beauty. Lucy, along with her husband, were founding members of the Abbeville Cotillion Club and worshipped at Main Street United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Savitz; a brother, Clyde Coward, Jr. and two sisters, Catherine Coward and Isabelle Forhan. Lucy is survived by her sons, William 'Bill' Savitz and his wife, Molly, of Abbeville and Joseph 'Joey' Savitz, III of Columbia; three grandchildren, Alexandra (Chris), Payton and Isabelle; sister, Beverly McDuffie of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Kayelen Savitz of Simpsonville; and her long-serving caregivers Georgia Mae Finley, Linda Hunter and Mia Morton. Sincere appreciation is also extended to Barbara Jones and Julia Harris. The family will receive friends 1:30PM 2:30PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Arant and Rev. Jerry Pickens officiating. A private family burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in memory of Lucy, may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 656, Abbeville, SC 29620. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting

Lucille Coward 'Lucy' Savitz ABBEVILLE, SC - Lucille Coward 'Lucy' Savitz, 90, of Abbeville, wife of the late Joseph 'Joe' Leon Savitz, Jr. died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Cheraw, SC to the late William Clyde Coward, Sr. and Isabelle Coney Coward. A graduate of Cheraw High School, Lucy briefly attended Coker College in Hartsville, SC, before moving to Columbia, where she was employed by the SC Parole Board. Throughout her life, Lucy loved to sing. She met her future husband, Joe, while singing with the jazz combo for which he played piano while studying pharmacy at the University of South Carolina. Moving to Abbeville, she became associated with Milliken & Co., later joining her husband at Savitz Drug Store. Most notable, Lucy owned and operated "Lucy's", a fashionable ladies clothing store. An elegant southern lady, she exemplified graciousness, charm and beauty. Lucy, along with her husband, were founding members of the Abbeville Cotillion Club and worshipped at Main Street United Methodist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Savitz; a brother, Clyde Coward, Jr. and two sisters, Catherine Coward and Isabelle Forhan. Lucy is survived by her sons, William 'Bill' Savitz and his wife, Molly, of Abbeville and Joseph 'Joey' Savitz, III of Columbia; three grandchildren, Alexandra (Chris), Payton and Isabelle; sister, Beverly McDuffie of Greenville; daughter-in-law, Kayelen Savitz of Simpsonville; and her long-serving caregivers Georgia Mae Finley, Linda Hunter and Mia Morton. Sincere appreciation is also extended to Barbara Jones and Julia Harris. The family will receive friends 1:30PM 2:30PM, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Harris Funeral Home Abbeville Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 3:00PM in Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Brian Arant and Rev. Jerry Pickens officiating. A private family burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. Memorial contributions, in memory of Lucy, may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church Organ Fund, P.O. Box 656, Abbeville, SC 29620. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com . Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Savitz family. Published in The State on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close