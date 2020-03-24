Lucille Davis Dutton COLUMBIA - Lucille Davis Dutton, 94, of Columbia, died Friday, March 20, 2020. Born on December 18, 1925, in Chesterfield, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James Alfred Davis and Mattie McLauren Davis. Mrs. Dutton was employed for AT&T for 32 years and has been retired for 30 years. She was a lifetime member of the Telephone Company Pioneers of America. Mrs. Dutton is a member of Crescent Hill Baptist Church. She loved attending her church and being with her Bible study group prior to her health made her unable to attend. Mrs. Dutton was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. Survivors include her daughter, Joy Dutton Younan (Jean-Claude) and two granddaughters, Claudia and Alexandra Younan, who were the most important things in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Arthur Davis and James Alfred Davis Jr.; as well as her sisters; Eula Burr, Aggie Lampley, Myrtle Rollins, Ruby Lee Odom, Geneva Bishop and Emogene Barefoot. In light of the recent Novel COVID-19 virus, the family will hold a private graveside service. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2659 Two Notch Rd., Columbia, SC 29204. Memories and condolences can be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2020