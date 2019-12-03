Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Deaton. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Lucille Deaton COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Lucille Deaton, 92, who went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019 will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Deaton was born June 20, 1927 in Heath Springs, SC to Chalmers Sidney and Dillie Idell Caskey Croxton. Lucille, known to many as Toogie, was a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her church family. Lucille was an excellent seamstress who enjoyed sewing her own clothes, her daughter's, and even her husband's sports coats and ties. She also won many ribbons at the SC State Fair for her beautiful quilts. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William T. Deaton, Sr., sisters, Malvina Laseter, Doris Starnes, Rica Gage, brothers, Thomas Croxton and Elton Croxton. Survivors include; William T. Deaton, Jr, a daughter, Cynthia Deaton Fulton (Jim), three granddaughters, Beth Deaton Tarver (Travis) of Newberry, SC, Berri Gayle Dunn (Elwyn) of Washington, D.C., Savannah Fulton, three great-grandchildren, Robby Curry, Sami Curry, Abigayle Dunn and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 500 S Kilbourne Rd, Columbia, SC 29205. Memories may be shared at

